Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $51.67 Million

Brokerages forecast that Peapack-Gladstone Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PGC) will announce sales of $51.67 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $52.50 million and the lowest is $50.84 million. Peapack-Gladstone Financial posted sales of $52.36 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Peapack-Gladstone Financial will report full year sales of $205.36 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $203.31 million to $207.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $211.82 million, with estimates ranging from $208.14 million to $215.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Peapack-Gladstone Financial.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Peapack-Gladstone Financial had a net margin of 19.48% and a return on equity of 8.37%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

In related news, EVP Todd Poland acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $32.31 per share, for a total transaction of $32,310.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas L. Kennedy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.45, for a total transaction of $162,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $658,800. Insiders own 5.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PGC. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 24.7% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 60.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 93,066.7% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,590 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,584 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial by 13.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,639 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Peapack-Gladstone Financial in the second quarter worth $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGC opened at $33.08 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.90 and a 200-day moving average of $31.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $622.90 million, a P/E ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Peapack-Gladstone Financial has a twelve month low of $14.38 and a twelve month high of $34.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. Peapack-Gladstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.60%.

Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services to businesses, non-profits and consumer. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Peapack Private. The Banking segment provides commercial, commercial real estate, multifamily, residential and consumer lending activities; deposit generation; operation of ATMs; telephone and internet banking services; merchant credit card services; and customer support and sales.

