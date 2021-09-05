PegNet Hits Market Capitalization of $254,207.45 (PEG)

PegNet (CURRENCY:PEG) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. PegNet has a total market capitalization of $254,207.45 and $928.00 worth of PegNet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PegNet coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PegNet has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PegNet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.29 or 0.00002500 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $34.16 or 0.00065992 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $80.51 or 0.00155551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $113.02 or 0.00218356 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.75 or 0.07578797 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003136 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,847.27 or 1.00169482 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.80 or 0.00971406 BTC.

About PegNet

PegNet’s total supply is 2,227,955,499 coins. The Reddit community for PegNet is https://reddit.com/r/PegNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PegNet’s official Twitter account is @getpegnet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PegNet is pegnet.org

According to CryptoCompare, “PegNet is a decentralized, non-custodial network of tokens pegged (stabilized) to different currencies and assets that allows for trading and conversion of value without the need for counterparties. It is a fully auditable, open source stablecoin and synthetics network using the competition of PoW and external oracles to converge on the prices of currencies and assets. You can mine PEG, the token of PegNet which can be seamlessly converted to any pAsset on the network with no spread, no slippage, and with infinite liquidity. “

Buying and Selling PegNet

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PegNet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PegNet should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PegNet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PegNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PegNet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.