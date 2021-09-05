Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 66.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,716 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $1,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PTON. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 34.7% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the second quarter valued at about $248,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 1.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 53,350.0% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 14,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,856,000 after purchasing an additional 14,938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.3% during the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after buying an additional 833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PTON. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Peloton Interactive presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.79.

PTON opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $111.08. The firm has a market cap of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -140.80 and a beta of 0.67. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.11 and a twelve month high of $171.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a negative return on equity of 9.90%. Peloton Interactive’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Paul Foley sold 100,000 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $11,104,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Allen J. Klingsick sold 501 shares of Peloton Interactive stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $54,609.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 773,294 shares of company stock valued at $90,567,855. 16.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

