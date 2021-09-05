Pendle (PENDLE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $695,380.00

Pendle (CURRENCY:PENDLE) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Pendle has traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pendle coin can now be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001441 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pendle has a total market cap of $35.26 million and $695,380.00 worth of Pendle was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002562 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.01 or 0.00065613 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $84.49 or 0.00163003 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 22% against the dollar and now trades at $114.46 or 0.00220831 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,942.05 or 0.07605322 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003150 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51,849.35 or 1.00031980 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $502.09 or 0.00968679 BTC.

About Pendle

Pendle’s total supply is 188,700,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,191,256 coins. Pendle’s official Twitter account is @pendle_fi

Buying and Selling Pendle

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pendle directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pendle should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pendle using one of the exchanges listed above.

