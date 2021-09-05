Pepe Cash (PEPECASH) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $10,665.00

Pepe Cash (CURRENCY:PEPECASH) traded down 15.8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Pepe Cash coin can currently be bought for about $0.0464 or 0.00000090 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pepe Cash has traded down 43.2% against the US dollar. Pepe Cash has a market capitalization of $32.59 million and approximately $10,665.00 worth of Pepe Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002518 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.55 or 0.00066964 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.98 or 0.00153105 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.31 or 0.00231274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,006.61 or 0.07766454 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,616.47 or 1.00053897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $502.66 or 0.00974354 BTC.

Pepe Cash Profile

Pepe Cash’s total supply is 701,884,009 coins. Pepe Cash’s official Twitter account is @myrarepepe

According to CryptoCompare, “Pepe Cash is a Counterparty asset issued on the Bitcoin Blockchain created to facilitate the buying/selling of rare pepe cards. Pepe Cash is also used to submit pepe cards to the rare pepe directory. After being approved to enter the directory, the pepe cards appear in the Rare Pepe Wallet and can be bought or sold. “

Buying and Selling Pepe Cash

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pepe Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pepe Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pepe Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

