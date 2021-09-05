PEPS Coin Price Hits $0.0254 on Exchanges (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.56 million and approximately $114.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEPS Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000049 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $51.22 or 0.00098915 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0361 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 48.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PEPS Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (CRYPTO:PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 62,118,796 coins and its circulating supply is 61,341,326 coins. The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today . PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PEPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.