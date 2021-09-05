Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) & High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) Critical Analysis

Petco Health and Wellness (NASDAQ:WOOF) and High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and High Tide’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Petco Health and Wellness $4.92 billion 1.00 -$26.48 million $0.23 94.43 High Tide $61.92 million N/A -$4.73 million N/A N/A

High Tide has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Petco Health and Wellness.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

54.9% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Petco Health and Wellness shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Petco Health and Wellness and High Tide, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Petco Health and Wellness 2 3 8 0 2.46 High Tide 0 0 1 0 3.00

Petco Health and Wellness presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.71%. High Tide has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 97.11%. Given High Tide’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe High Tide is more favorable than Petco Health and Wellness.

Profitability

This table compares Petco Health and Wellness and High Tide’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Petco Health and Wellness N/A 7.74% 2.13% High Tide -21.16% -37.66% -13.81%

Summary

Petco Health and Wellness beats High Tide on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. operates as a retailer of premium pet consumables, supplies, and companion animals and services. The company also offers grooming, in-store and online training, tele-veterinarian, and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco clinics. It also offers pet consumables, supplies, and services through its petco.com, petcoach.co, petinsurancequotes.com, and pupbox.com websites. As of May 24, 2021, the company operated 1,453 pet care centers and 137 full service veterinary hospitals within pet care centers in the United States and Puerto Rico; and 100 pet care centers in Mexico. The company was founded in 1965 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

High Tide Company Profile

High Tide Inc. operates as a vertically-integrated company in the cannabis market in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores. In addition, the company provides data analytics services, as well as operates Grasscity.com and CBDcity.com platforms. As of June 3, 2021, it operated 88 retail locations in Canada. The company was formerly known as High Tide Ventures Inc. and changed its name to High Tide Inc. in October 2018. High Tide Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

