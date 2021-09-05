Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 279,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,956 shares during the quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $10,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,940,336 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $649,995,000 after purchasing an additional 9,451,863 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,765,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $498,734,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654,145 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $962,030,000 after buying an additional 7,532,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 113.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,816,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $283,193,000 after buying an additional 4,148,877 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PFE remained flat at $$46.84 during trading on Friday. 20,834,762 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,067,213. The business’s fifty day moving average is $43.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.74. The firm has a market cap of $262.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $51.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.49%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.27%.

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total transaction of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

