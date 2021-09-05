Phala.Network (PHA) Market Cap Reaches $96.00 Million

Phala.Network (CURRENCY:PHA) traded up 52% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Phala.Network has traded up 29.6% against the dollar. One Phala.Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001493 BTC on major exchanges. Phala.Network has a total market cap of $96.00 million and $168.67 million worth of Phala.Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Phala.Network alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00064487 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001963 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.87 or 0.00015461 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $64.25 or 0.00126171 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $417.34 or 0.00819599 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00047515 BTC.

About Phala.Network

Phala.Network is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. Phala.Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 138,793,466 coins. The official message board for Phala.Network is medium.com/phala-network . Phala.Network’s official Twitter account is @PhalaNetwork . The official website for Phala.Network is phala.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Phala.Network is designed to guarantee the reliable execution of smart contracts while keeping the data secretly. Confidential contracts run in miner nodes with Trusted Computing capable hardware, which guarantees the secrecy of the contract data. “

Buying and Selling Phala.Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phala.Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phala.Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Phala.Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Phala.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Phala.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.