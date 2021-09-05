Phantasma Reaches Market Cap of $37.37 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $37.37 million and $402,651.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma coin can now be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000723 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phantasma has traded up 26.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Phantasma Profile

Phantasma (CRYPTO:SOUL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 12th, 2018. Phantasma’s total supply is 101,890,516 coins. The Reddit community for Phantasma is https://reddit.com/r/phantasma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phantasma is phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma

