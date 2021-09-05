Phoneum (PHT) Trading 3.6% Higher This Week

Phoneum (CURRENCY:PHT) traded down 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last week, Phoneum has traded up 3.6% against the US dollar. One Phoneum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Phoneum has a total market capitalization of $685,868.81 and $5,468.00 worth of Phoneum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00015581 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $63.54 or 0.00122565 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $420.11 or 0.00810325 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00047308 BTC.

Phoneum Profile

Phoneum is a coin. Phoneum’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,395,065,262 coins. Phoneum’s official Twitter account is @lightstreams_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phoneum is https://reddit.com/r/Phoneum . The official message board for Phoneum is medium.com/@phoneum . Phoneum’s official website is phoneum.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Lightstreams is made possible through the combination of blockchain and distributed web technologies. Blockchain is used to manage file permissions, guarantee identity, maintain a historical record and the secure transfer of value. While “off-chain” distributed storage is used for data storage and transmission of files without not relying on any one entity for hosting content. Through integration with the Lightstreams Network application developers can build on and utilize a blockchain platform that centers around speed, efficiency and privacy for distributing content. The Lightstreams Network consists of an independent Ethereum compliant blockchain. Instead of Ether as the native currency, Lightstreams will operate via its own native token called a Photon (PHT). DApps building on top of the Lightstreams Network may wish to issue their own tokens using ERC20 [23] contracts or similar. “

Buying and Selling Phoneum

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phoneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phoneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phoneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

