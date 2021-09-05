PieDAO DOUGH v2 Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.67 Million (DOUGH)

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CURRENCY:DOUGH) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. PieDAO DOUGH v2 has a total market capitalization of $5.67 million and approximately $168,297.00 worth of PieDAO DOUGH v2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PieDAO DOUGH v2 coin can currently be purchased for $0.38 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PieDAO DOUGH v2 has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get PieDAO DOUGH v2 alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.29 or 0.00064322 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003234 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00015777 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.49 or 0.00122689 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $417.32 or 0.00806445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.51 or 0.00047370 BTC.

PieDAO DOUGH v2 Coin Profile

PieDAO DOUGH v2 (CRYPTO:DOUGH) is a coin. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s total supply is 80,602,914 coins and its circulating supply is 15,077,132 coins. PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official Twitter account is @PieDAO_DeFi and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is https://reddit.com/r/PieDAO . PieDAO DOUGH v2’s official website is www.piedao.org . The official message board for PieDAO DOUGH v2 is medium.com/piedao

According to CryptoCompare, “DOUGH is the PieDAO governance token. Owning DOUGH makes you a member of PieDAO. Holders are capable of participating in the DAO’s governance votes and proposing votes of their own. PieDAO is entering the next phase of its mission to democratize the access to wealth allocation strategies by migrating the currently non-transferable token (DOUGHv1) to a transferable one (DOUGHv2).To further develop the community and to incentivize early adopters through the liquidity mining program the community believes the time is right to start the migration of DOUGH to DOUGH v2. “

Buying and Selling PieDAO DOUGH v2

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PieDAO DOUGH v2 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PieDAO DOUGH v2 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PieDAO DOUGH v2 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PieDAO DOUGH v2 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.