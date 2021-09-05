Pigeoncoin (PGN) Price Down 5.8% Over Last Week

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Pigeoncoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $21,314.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Pigeoncoin alerts:

GoChain (GO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004074 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005365 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Bismuth (BIS) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000026 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kwikswap Protocol (KWIK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Pyrk (PYRK) traded 40% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Veltor (VLT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pigeoncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pigeoncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.