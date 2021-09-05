Pizza Market Cap Reaches $1.77 Million (PIZZA)

Pizza (CURRENCY:PIZZA) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 5th. Pizza has a market capitalization of $1.77 million and $287,697.00 worth of Pizza was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pizza coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0573 or 0.00000114 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pizza has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001939 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00040774 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded up 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00009049 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $631.02 or 0.01254569 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000505 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Pizza Profile

Pizza (CRYPTO:PIZZA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2016. Pizza’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,976,128 coins. Pizza’s official Twitter account is @pizza_coin . Pizza’s official message board is medium.com/@PIZZA.USDE . Pizza’s official website is pizza.live

According to CryptoCompare, “PizzaCoin is a cryptocurrency dedicated to the popular Pizza dish. Using the X11 Proof of Work algorithm, PIZZA can be sent anywhere instantly and for low fees. “

Pizza Coin Trading

