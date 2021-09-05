PKG Token (PKG) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

PKG Token (CURRENCY:PKG) traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. In the last week, PKG Token has traded 8.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. PKG Token has a total market capitalization of $302,962.78 and approximately $4,480.00 worth of PKG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PKG Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 29.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

About PKG Token

PKG Token’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,969,257,745 coins. PKG Token’s official Twitter account is @pokemongopkg

