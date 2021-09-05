Plair Hits Market Cap of $2.29 Million (PLA)

Plair (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 13.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Plair has a total market cap of $2.29 million and $9,913.00 worth of Plair was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Plair coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Plair has traded up 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.97 or 0.00064877 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.88 or 0.00015501 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.19 or 0.00126300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $417.24 or 0.00820943 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00047569 BTC.

Plair Coin Profile

Plair is a coin. Plair’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,610,108,545 coins. Plair’s official Twitter account is @teamplayup and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Plair is /r/Plair . Plair’s official message board is medium.com/plairlife . The official website for Plair is plair.life

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayChip is an incentivized blockchain-based online sports betting platform and fantasy sports ecosystem. The PlayChip ecosystem is designed to be secure, scalable, simple to use, and fun, as well as include features to incorporate provable fairness into PlayChip transactions and the partnered gaming platforms. PLA is PlayChip's native token. PLA is an Ethereum based ERC20 token. PLA represents a universal system for payments and rewards on the platform. PLA tokens can be used for placing bets, wagering, and gaming. “

