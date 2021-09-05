Playcent One Day Trading Volume Reaches $186,787.00 (PCNT)

Playcent (CURRENCY:PCNT) traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, Playcent has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Playcent coin can currently be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000283 BTC on major exchanges. Playcent has a market cap of $3.64 million and approximately $186,787.00 worth of Playcent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Playcent Coin Profile

PCNT is a coin. Its genesis date was March 6th, 2021. Playcent’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,583,123 coins. Playcent’s official Twitter account is @playcentglobal

According to CryptoCompare, “Playcent is a blockchain-based user-generated content platform for interactive apps and games. It’s a remix tool that anyone can use to make interactive games, mini-apps, and memes based on the various templates created by independent developers. “

Playcent Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playcent directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playcent should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playcent using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

