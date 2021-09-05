PlayFuel (PLF) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.13 Million

PlayFuel (CURRENCY:PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One PlayFuel coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0048 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PlayFuel has a total market capitalization of $2.40 million and $4.13 million worth of PlayFuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PlayFuel has traded 7.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00063954 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001933 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003232 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.80 or 0.00121458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $414.91 or 0.00802418 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046801 BTC.

PlayFuel Coin Profile

PlayFuel (CRYPTO:PLF) is a coin. Its launch date was November 3rd, 2019. PlayFuel’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 coins. PlayFuel’s official message board is news.playfuel.io . PlayFuel’s official Twitter account is @play_fuel and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PlayFuel is playfuel.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayFuel provides a platform for gamers and developers to earn through playing, developing and selling in-game items. It brings the power of blockchain technology to the gaming world. PlayFuel is doing this by creating a platform that allows developers to earn funding by integrating PlayFuel into their games and allow players to mine PLF — crypto-tokens just by playing. Players can use these tokens to buy games, redeem exclusive goodies or even exchange the tokens into real money. “

PlayFuel Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayFuel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayFuel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PlayFuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

