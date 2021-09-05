PlayGame Price Hits $0.0005 on Major Exchanges (PXG)

PlayGame (CURRENCY:PXG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One PlayGame coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. PlayGame has a total market capitalization of $498,063.30 and $12,784.00 worth of PlayGame was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, PlayGame has traded 3.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.69 or 0.00063237 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003251 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015583 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001934 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00123717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $415.34 or 0.00803537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00047064 BTC.

PlayGame Profile

PlayGame (PXG) is a coin. PlayGame’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 999,875,000 coins. The official website for PlayGame is its.playgame.com . PlayGame’s official message board is medium.com/playgame-pxg . PlayGame’s official Twitter account is @playgame_pxg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PlayGame Token is an ERC20 cryptocurrency token with smart contract platform enabling game publishers, developers and communities to monetize directly from cryptocurrency crowds all over the world. The platform SDK will enable any game publisher or developer to implement their own token economy in their games. Enabling all games to have features like rewarding loyal users with tokens, implement pool prize on multiplayer games, tournaments and many more. “

PlayGame Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayGame directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayGame should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlayGame using one of the exchanges listed above.

