Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) Position Raised by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 13.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,049,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 249,156 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.36% of Plug Power worth $70,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PLUG. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Plug Power in the first quarter valued at $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Plug Power by 718.3% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 892 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 46.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PLUG. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Plug Power from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Friday, June 25th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on Plug Power from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.43.

PLUG opened at $26.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.46. Plug Power Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.56 and a twelve month high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 1.41.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

