Pluton (PLU) Price Reaches $6.16 on Top Exchanges

Pluton (CURRENCY:PLU) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Pluton coin can now be purchased for $6.16 or 0.00012262 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pluton has a market cap of $5.25 million and $789,355.00 worth of Pluton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pluton has traded up 27.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pluton alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063902 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003257 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00015840 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.59 or 0.00124576 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.43 or 0.00828874 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.98 or 0.00047724 BTC.

Pluton Coin Profile

Pluton is a coin. It was first traded on September 4th, 2016. Pluton’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 852,000 coins. Pluton’s official Twitter account is @PlutusIT and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pluton’s official website is plutus.it

According to CryptoCompare, “Plutus is a decentralized payment application that allows users to make purchases with Bitcoin and Ether anywhere. Users are simply required to load the app with BTC or ETH and hold the phone over the card reader for the payment to complete. Plutons are Ethereum-based tokens that can be earned as a reward for shopping with Plutus. Plutons will be available to convert on the Plutus exchange network, allowing users to make in-store purchases with zero fees on conversion. Only 850,000 Plutons (PLU) were available for sale during the ICO, which represents 4.25% of the total supply of 20,000,000. Issuance for the remaining 95.75% will be limited and locked in rebate smart contract pool and NOT owned by Plutus.it, which means there will be a very low circulation from the initial distribution and a total of 20 million Plutons ever created. “

Buying and Selling Pluton

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pluton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pluton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pluton using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pluton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pluton and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.