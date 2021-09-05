PlutusDeFi (PLT) Price Reaches $0.10 on Exchanges

PlutusDeFi (CURRENCY:PLT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. One PlutusDeFi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000915 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, PlutusDeFi has traded 30.2% lower against the dollar. PlutusDeFi has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and $2.35 million worth of PlutusDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PlutusDeFi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.88 or 0.00061630 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003391 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00015994 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.47 or 0.00122698 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.73 or 0.00843727 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00047481 BTC.

About PlutusDeFi

PlutusDeFi (CRYPTO:PLT) is a coin. It was first traded on July 25th, 2020. PlutusDeFi’s total supply is 107,790,338 coins and its circulating supply is 21,072,987 coins. The official message board for PlutusDeFi is medium.com/plutusdefi . PlutusDeFi’s official Twitter account is @adddotxyz . PlutusDeFi’s official website is plutusdefi.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz upholds the core values of decentralization. That’s why ADD.xyz’s Defi-As-A-Service solutions focus on user privacy, anonymity and maintaining sovereignty over users wealth. ADD.xyz aims to makes it easy to enter the world of decentralized finance. PlutusDeFi is rebranding its platform to Add.xyz. Please, visit the announcement page. “

PlutusDeFi Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlutusDeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlutusDeFi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PlutusDeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PlutusDeFi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PlutusDeFi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.