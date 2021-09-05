PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 10,281 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 174,787 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,281 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Black Knight worth $13,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Black Knight in the first quarter worth about $395,000. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Black Knight by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 32,447 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Black Knight by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 245,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,139,000 after purchasing an additional 22,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Black Knight stock opened at $75.89 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $78.48 and its 200 day moving average is $75.89. Black Knight, Inc. has a one year low of $70.00 and a one year high of $97.19. The firm has a market cap of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The firm had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BKI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Black Knight in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. TheStreet raised Black Knight from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.58.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

