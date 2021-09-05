PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,773 Shares of Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Williams-Sonoma worth $13,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Williams-Sonoma by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,426 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Infusive Asset Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 916 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.26, for a total value of $2,463,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,974 shares in the company, valued at $85,903,709.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Randolph King sold 7,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.55, for a total transaction of $1,389,797.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,678,022.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,950 shares of company stock valued at $13,589,675 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

WSM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $193.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Williams-Sonoma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Williams-Sonoma from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Williams-Sonoma presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $174.18.

Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $179.21 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.76 and a 1-year high of $204.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.66. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $163.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.68.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 65.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.80 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 12.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is 26.11%.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

