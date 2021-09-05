PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,640 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,562 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $14,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,401,029 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,154,000 after purchasing an additional 82,512 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,572,855,000 after buying an additional 2,840,577 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $473,228,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 826,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $327,801,000 after buying an additional 9,676 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 50.5% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 798,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $316,924,000 after buying an additional 268,226 shares during the last quarter. 91.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.43, for a total transaction of $673,037.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,013,457.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.00, for a total value of $390,944.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,681 shares of company stock worth $9,201,684. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $643.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.44 billion, a PE ratio of 98.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.36. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $301.67 and a 12 month high of $644.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $483.15.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 18.89%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on EPAM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of EPAM Systems from $520.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EPAM Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

