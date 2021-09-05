PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 6,296 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,296 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.16% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $11,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 57.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,363 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 143.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,204,000 after purchasing an additional 43,435 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 16,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the first quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of XBI opened at $134.19 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.64 and a fifty-two week high of $174.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.13.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

