PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,776 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of CBRE Group worth $14,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CBRE. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in CBRE Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in CBRE Group by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CBRE Group by 88.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 302,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.41, for a total transaction of $29,115,820.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock worth $63,439,266. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CBRE shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.00.

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $98.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a PE ratio of 22.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.49. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.17 and a fifty-two week high of $98.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. As a group, research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

