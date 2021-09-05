PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,688 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,771 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $11,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CHKP. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,255,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $812,416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,621,558 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 164.0% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,328,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,914 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $71,375,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,212,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,785,000 after acquiring an additional 560,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the first quarter worth $54,243,000. Institutional investors own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $110.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHKP opened at $124.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $123.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.96. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12 month low of $109.07 and a 12 month high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The technology company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.05. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 25.58%. The firm had revenue of $526.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $523.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. engages in the development and market of software and hardware solutions for information technology security. Its products include threat prevention, next generation firewalls, mobile security, and security management. The company was founded by Gil Shwed, Marius Nacht, and Shlomo Kramer in July 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHKP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP).

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.