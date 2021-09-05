PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 73,381 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $15,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NXPI. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $273,000. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,852 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $8,427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 83.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 238 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 575 shares during the period. 86.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 4,916 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.69, for a total transaction of $1,040,668.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,692.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Peter Kelly sold 127,345 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.05, for a total value of $28,658,992.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,810,540.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 182,305 shares of company stock valued at $40,748,841. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ NXPI opened at $212.99 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.40. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $117.25 and a 1-year high of $228.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $206.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.14.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 25.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.19%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NXPI shares. Argus assumed coverage on NXP Semiconductors in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.31.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

Featured Article: Dual Listing

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.