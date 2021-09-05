PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $10.82 Million Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 231,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,701 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF worth $10,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,469,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,199,000 after buying an additional 484,845 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,804,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,288,000 after buying an additional 347,700 shares in the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $103,295,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,058,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 204,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 603,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,245,000 after buying an additional 90,056 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of CIBR stock opened at $52.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.48. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a one year low of $32.91 and a one year high of $52.68.

