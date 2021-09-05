PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.18 Million Stake in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,100 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $11,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 2,270.8% during the 1st quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc raised its position in Sanofi by 926.2% during the 1st quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. 7.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SNY stock opened at $52.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $51.07. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $44.76 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $131.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.57.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.31% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.29 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

SNY has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

In other Sanofi news, major shareholder Sanofi acquired 66,667 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.00 per share, with a total value of $1,000,005.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

