PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $11.37 Million Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,293 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Teleflex worth $11,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,173 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 211,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $87,046,000 after purchasing an additional 9,262 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 97.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the 1st quarter valued at $275,000. 81.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Liam Kelly sold 8,987 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.32, for a total value of $3,381,987.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,081,635.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Cameron P. Hicks sold 3,476 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.86, for a total value of $1,376,009.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,069,440.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,027 shares of company stock valued at $6,263,965. 1.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFX opened at $398.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Teleflex Incorporated has a 12-month low of $312.33 and a 12-month high of $449.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $403.01.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.48. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.29% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.75%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TFX. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Teleflex from $448.00 to $439.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teleflex from $410.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $486.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $459.80.

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

