PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $13.44 Million Stock Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,187 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 556 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $13,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,951,741 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,327,071,000 after buying an additional 148,048 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,813,680 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,341,690,000 after buying an additional 26,884 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,485 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $377,691,000 after acquiring an additional 104,629 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 763.0% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 748,889 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,490,000 after acquiring an additional 662,115 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 660,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $221,802,000 after acquiring an additional 3,712 shares during the period. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $374.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $23.36 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98 and a beta of 0.63. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $201.04 and a one year high of $391.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $354.68.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $3.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.91 by ($0.10). Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 15.81% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from Martin Marietta Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 21.14%.

MLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $408.00 to $405.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $342.25.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregates products only.

