PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,651 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of CarMax worth $13,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in CarMax by 364.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in CarMax in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of CarMax during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Private Ocean LLC boosted its position in shares of CarMax by 9,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

KMX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CarMax from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of CarMax from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Stephens boosted their price objective on CarMax from $154.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.29.

In other news, SVP Charles Joseph Wilson sold 20,599 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.86, for a total transaction of $2,674,986.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,747 shares in the company, valued at $4,512,245.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Enrique N. Mayor-Mora sold 12,031 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total transaction of $1,563,308.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 323,968 shares of company stock worth $43,163,413 over the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KMX stock opened at $127.15 on Friday. CarMax, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $139.95. The firm has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.88, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $126.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 24th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.00. CarMax had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 27.44%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operator. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment comprises of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

