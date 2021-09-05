PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,909 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 16,590 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $15,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackstone Group Inc. raised its position in Enbridge by 34.0% during the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 18,504,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $673,560,000 after purchasing an additional 4,691,642 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,250,601 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $539,986,000 after buying an additional 789,874 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enbridge by 15.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 9,840,933 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $358,210,000 after buying an additional 1,282,585 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Enbridge by 5.7% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 8,683,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $348,310,000 after buying an additional 471,354 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Enbridge by 16.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,326,735 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $303,092,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.05% of the company’s stock.

Enbridge stock opened at $40.03 on Friday. Enbridge Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.97 and a twelve month high of $41.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $81.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $39.34 and its 200 day moving average is $38.25.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.11. Enbridge had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 9.24%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.6645 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Enbridge’s payout ratio is currently 147.51%.

ENB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Enbridge from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Enbridge from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Enbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.54.

Enbridge, Inc engages in the provision of gas and oil businesses. It operates through the following segments: Liquid Pipelines, Gas Distribution and Storage, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment consists of common carrier and contract crude oil, natural gas liquids and refined products pipelines and terminals in Canada and U.S., including Canadian Mainline, Regional Oil Sands System, Southern Lights Pipeline, Spearhead Pipeline, Seaway Crude Pipeline interest and other feeder pipelines.

