PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 12,518 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,518 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $10,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $474,826,000 after acquiring an additional 425,244 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,242,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $468,093,000 after acquiring an additional 340,454 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $137,146,000 after acquiring an additional 419,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QS Investors LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 829,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,368,000 after acquiring an additional 75,700 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.18 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $148.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.28. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $165.42.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.189 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

