PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 8.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 819,598 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,394 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $12,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of F. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 123.7% during the 2nd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,787 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,198.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,492 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 148.2% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

NYSE:F opened at $12.89 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 1 year low of $6.41 and a 1 year high of $16.45. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.41, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. The company had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $219,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,836.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Ford Motor from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.82.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

Featured Story: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.