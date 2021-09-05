PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 174,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,713 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ball worth $14,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLL. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ball by 7.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,529,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,163,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,256 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Ball by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,607,457 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,916,000 after acquiring an additional 647,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Ball by 3.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,767,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $487,472,000 after acquiring an additional 173,552 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ball by 31.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,901,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $415,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Ball by 27.5% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 4,598,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $389,645,000 after purchasing an additional 991,966 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BLL opened at $97.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Ball Co. has a 1-year low of $77.95 and a 1-year high of $102.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.69, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.39.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. Ball had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 32.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. Ball’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Ball’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.94%.

A number of brokerages have commented on BLL. Zacks Investment Research cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Ball from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Longbow Research initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ball in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Ball in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $101.06.

In other news, insider David A. Kaufman sold 1,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $100,254.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lisa Ann Pauley sold 17,773 shares of Ball stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total transaction of $1,580,908.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,200 shares of company stock worth $736,472 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ball Profile

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

