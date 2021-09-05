PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,454 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $12,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 362.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security during the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. 87.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:FBHS opened at $98.14 on Friday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a one year low of $78.81 and a one year high of $114.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87. The firm has a market cap of $13.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.10.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.52%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FBHS shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.07.

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

