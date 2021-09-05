PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 11,694 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 512,080 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 11,694 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in HP were worth $15,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in HP in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of HP by 176.3% during the first quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of HP in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $29.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.15 and a 200-day moving average of $30.47. The company has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.25 and a 52 week high of $36.00.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. HP had a net margin of 6.56% and a negative return on equity of 137.22%. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.21%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HPQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Cowen raised their target price on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of HP in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.04.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

