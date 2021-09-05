PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,305 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,305 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $16,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,642,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Diageo by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 702,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,624,000 after purchasing an additional 54,285 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Diageo by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 3,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Diageo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 9.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.12.

NYSE:DEO opened at $195.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $125.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $194.46 and its 200-day moving average is $184.27. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $127.12 and a 1-year high of $202.35.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $2.4803 per share. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. Diageo’s payout ratio is 75.54%.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

