PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 335 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 335 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Bio-Techne worth $14,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ascension Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Montanaro Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 1st quarter worth $29,485,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 15.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $10,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,694 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Bio-Techne during the second quarter valued at $964,000. Finally, Fort L.P. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.0% during the first quarter. Fort L.P. now owns 5,658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TECH opened at $513.09 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $473.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $428.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 3.35. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52-week low of $228.66 and a 52-week high of $521.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.05 billion, a PE ratio of 147.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.14.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.40. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 15.08% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 6.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is 22.34%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price target on shares of Bio-Techne from $490.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $480.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Bio-Techne from $430.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bio-Techne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $572.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $459.91.

In other news, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 5,000 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.66, for a total transaction of $2,528,300.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,620 shares in the company, valued at $6,381,429.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 12,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.67, for a total transaction of $5,619,975.66. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 64,808 shares of company stock worth $29,786,695. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bio-Techne Company Profile

Bio-Techne Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of biotechnology reagents and instruments for the research and clinical diagnostic markets. It operates through the following segments: Protein Sciences and Diagnostics &Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment develops and manufactures purified proteins and reagent solutions, most notably cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents and T-Cell activation technologies.

