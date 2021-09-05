PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 4,885 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,383 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,885 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $11,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Global Payments in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. Institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPN opened at $158.01 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a one year low of $153.33 and a one year high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $178.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $194.14.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a positive change from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 12.98%.

In other news, Director Joia M. Johnson acquired 590 shares of Global Payments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.30, for a total transaction of $96,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Global Payments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.00.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

