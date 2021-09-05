PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in shares of Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 216,528 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,563 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.05% of Ingersoll Rand worth $10,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 107.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,292,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $654,102,000 after purchasing an additional 6,872,342 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI bought a new position in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $102,772,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 8.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,133,581 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,187,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796,284 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 13.4% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,898,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $585,507,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,832 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 11,545,633 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $568,161,000 after purchasing an additional 635,135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IR opened at $52.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.57 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 3.13. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $34.02 and a one year high of $54.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.90 and its 200-day moving average is $49.11.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.49. Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 5.12% and a net margin of 5.91%. Analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Sia Abbaszadeh sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $2,290,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 64,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,305,661.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gary E. Gillespie sold 54,975 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.88, for a total value of $2,907,078.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IR. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Vertical Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Ingersoll Rand from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Ingersoll Rand, Inc provides a broad range of mission critical air, fluid, energy, specialty vehicle and medical technologies, providing services and solutions to increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Technologies and Services, Precision and Science Technologies, High Pressure Solutions, and Specialty Vehicle Technologies.

