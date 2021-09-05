PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stake in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 178,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $13,915,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in Valero Energy by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 9.2% during the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,679 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its position in shares of Valero Energy by 2.8% in the first quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,209 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its stake in Valero Energy by 55.0% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Valero Energy by 0.5% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 32,067 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $64.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.58. Valero Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $35.44 and a 52-week high of $84.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.26, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 7.31%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Valero Energy from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. dropped their price target on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

