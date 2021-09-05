Point72 Asset Management L.P. Raises Stock Position in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. (NASDAQ:IEA) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 794,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 290,803 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 3.16% of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives worth $10,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives by 64.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at about $130,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the second quarter valued at about $173,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives during the first quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.18. The stock had a trading volume of 575,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 614,638. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.35 and its 200 day moving average is $13.15. Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.77 and a twelve month high of $24.13.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives (NASDAQ:IEA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives had a negative return on equity of 0.75% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. Equities research analysts forecast that Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on IEA. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives news, Director Ares Management Corp acquired 3,185,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.00 per share, with a total value of $35,035,429.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Infrastructure and Energy Alternatives Company Profile

Infrastructure & Energy Alternatives, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of infrastructure solutions for the renewable energy, traditional power, and civil infrastructure industries. It operates through Renewables and Specialty Civil segments. The Renewables segment focuses in a range of services that include full EPC project delivery, design, site development, construction, installation and restoration of infrastructure services for the wind and solar industries.

