Polkadex Hits Market Cap of $68.56 Million (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 6.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Polkadex has a market capitalization of $68.56 million and approximately $2.02 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Polkadex has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. One Polkadex coin can currently be bought for about $21.61 or 0.00041638 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001928 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002570 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.08 or 0.00065677 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $80.90 or 0.00155888 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 23.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $114.74 or 0.00221108 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,933.74 or 0.07580427 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003153 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51,666.03 or 0.99561967 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $501.54 or 0.00966474 BTC.

Polkadex Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,172,895 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

