Polkadot (DOT) Reaches Market Cap of $32.31 Billion

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 26.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can currently be bought for approximately $32.72 or 0.00065192 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $32.31 billion and $1.35 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Polkadot alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.95 or 0.00161292 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.51 or 0.00196273 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,922.82 or 0.07816172 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,182.69 or 0.99988293 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $493.81 or 0.00983918 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $396.91 or 0.00790838 BTC.

Polkadot Coin Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Polkadot’s official message board is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polkadot directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Polkadot should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Polkadot using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Polkadot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polkadot and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.