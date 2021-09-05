Polkadot Price Tops $33.68 on Top Exchanges (DOT)

Polkadot (CURRENCY:DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 5th. In the last seven days, Polkadot has traded up 34.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadot coin can now be bought for approximately $33.68 or 0.00065282 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Polkadot has a market cap of $33.26 billion and approximately $1.75 billion worth of Polkadot was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001939 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002561 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.50 or 0.00165729 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $115.06 or 0.00223019 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,902.55 or 0.07564457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51,686.50 or 1.00185821 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $498.10 or 0.00965481 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $398.41 or 0.00772258 BTC.

Polkadot Profile

Polkadot’s launch date was August 18th, 2020. Polkadot’s total supply is 1,103,303,471 coins and its circulating supply is 987,579,315 coins. The official message board for Polkadot is medium.com/polkadot-network . Polkadot’s official website is polkadot.network . Polkadot’s official Twitter account is @polkadotnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polkadot is https://reddit.com/r/dot and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polkadot development is on track to deliver a robust platform for security, scalability, and innovation. Currently, Polkadot is in the NPoS phase of launch. Polkadot enables cross-blockchain transfers of any type of data or asset, not just tokens. Connecting to Polkadot gives users the ability to interoperate with a wide variety of blockchains in the Polkadot network. The DOT token serves three distinct purposes: governance over the network, staking, and bonding. “This page refers to the new DOT which is 100x smaller than the old DOT (the DOT token underwent a redenomination from its original sale on 21 August 2020 at 16:40 UTC, block number 1,248,328)” “

Polkadot Coin Trading

