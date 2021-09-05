PolySwarm Hits 24-Hour Volume of $29,124.00 (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. PolySwarm has a market capitalization of $8.98 million and approximately $29,124.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PolySwarm has traded 27.8% lower against the dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00064258 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00015886 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00127047 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $423.68 or 0.00841835 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.11 or 0.00047898 BTC.

About PolySwarm

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.